Kanha Strawberry Indica Gummies - 100mg
About this product
10 pieces x 10mg/gummy = 100mg/bag
Kanha gummies are made with all-natural ingredients, coloring, and flavoring. Each gummy is infused with the highest quality cannabis oils to provide the most consistent, safe experience on the market. Our Strawberry gummies are satisfyingly sweet and made with indica terpenes, which induce a calm and relaxed state of mind.
