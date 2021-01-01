About this product

Cannabidivarina (CBDV) is another cannabinoid Kannabia Seed Company opts for CBDV main therapeutical property is its anticonvulsant effect, while further research is being carried out.



The plant behaves like any other standard auto but is rather large, highly resistant during growth and with low level of THC. Thick compact buds fulfilled with big and perfectly shaped leaves covered with crystals of resin.



Nobody could say by its appearance that this treasure contains, less than 0.3 % of THC.