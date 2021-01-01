Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Kannabia Seeds

Kannabia Seeds

CBDV AUTO

About this product

Cannabidivarina (CBDV) is another cannabinoid Kannabia Seed Company opts for CBDV main therapeutical property is its anticonvulsant effect, while further research is being carried out.

The plant behaves like any other standard auto but is rather large, highly resistant during growth and with low level of THC. Thick compact buds fulfilled with big and perfectly shaped leaves covered with crystals of resin.

Nobody could say by its appearance that this treasure contains, less than 0.3 % of THC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!