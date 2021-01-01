About this product

Finally, here we have this long awaited cannabinoid, CBG (cannabigerol),with around 7 % concentration level and some other incredible properties: anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, neuroprotective, and many more. Besides, CBG is not psychoactive and its low THC levels, less than 0.1 %, do not give any psychotropic effect.



It’s virtually impossible to guess the lack of THC just by the morphology of the plant. Flowers are compact, bursting with shiny trichomes. The huge amount of bright resin catches the eye. At a glance, you can identify the Sativa predominance in this strain.



During the vegetative stage, it behaves like a standard autoflowering plant and shows a certain resistance to fertilizers.