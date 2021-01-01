Kannabia Seeds
NeiL HAZE
About this product
NeiL Haze by Kannabia Seed Company is a highly psychoactive sativa variety with shiny resin and a psychedelic high.
This is a longer finishing, but incredibly heavy yielding mould and pest resistant strain that requires the care of an expert.
TYPE: Sativa dominant
Smell: Fruity, earthy
Flavors: Spiced, Earthy, Fruity
Appearance: big and shiny resinous buds
Effects: Cerebral, psychadelic
Medical: : Anxiety, PTSD
Difficulty: Advanced
Flowering: 63-77 days
Height: 200 cm.
Yield: 500 g./m2 or 750 g./plant
