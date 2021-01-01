About this product

This new addition to our catalogue has taken a long time, but the result is worth the wait. The key to its success is the equally balanced combination of THC and THCV.



Although compared to other cannabinoids, there is not much research on THCV yet, its effects are well known. This is a non-psychotropic cannabinoid that can help to minimise the psychoactive effects of THC and is capable of blocking CB1 brain receptor to reduce food intake and therefore stimulate weight loss.



The plant is rather large, with distinctive Sativa features, while the flowering period is not as long as in other Sativas.