Sweet tooth growers are in luck! This new mouth-watering Kannabia strain will make you yield to temptation. What can be sweeter than a colourful candy exploding in your mouth? Yes, we are talking about the flowers of this plant, with a distinctive dark green colour and covered by extremely appetising crystalline resin, as a candy layer...



Easy to grow, ideal for novice growers, but also it’s a delight for the most expert homegrowers.