Kannabis
Kannabis - The Gold Standard
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
21 products
Pre-rolls
Cookies Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gold Pineapple Upside Down Cake
by Kannabis
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Purple Punch Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Chem Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Orange ACDC Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 8.615%
CBD 9.452%
Pre-rolls
Velvet Elvis Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Super Sour Orange Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 22.756%
CBD 0%
Flower
Blackberry Lemonade
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chile Verde Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Kannabis
THC 22.611%
CBD 0%
Flower
Chocolate Chem
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chocolate Chem Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Kannabis
THC 22.611%
CBD 0%
Flower
Orange ACDC
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Diamond Master
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
NePali Pink Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
WhoOody Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Candyland Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 23.164%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blackberry Lemonade Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chile Verde Pre-Roll 1g
by Kannabis
THC 0%
CBD 0%
