About this strain
Elvis
Elvis is a hybrid creation by Seedism that crosses AK-47 with a sativa-dominant phenotype of Skunk #1, known as The Pure. Its flavors are a sweet, earthy mix of skunky musk with an added spice from AK-47 that amplifies the complexity of the flavor profile. Elvis produces a burst of cerebral activity that provides a spark of creative juice and a mellow, relaxing body effect that calms anxieties.
Elvis effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
73% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
13% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
