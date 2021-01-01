Loading…
Kannastör®

Kannastör®

1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder in BLACK

About this product

1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder in BLACK - This 1.25" 2 piece Kannastör® grinder features a ball chain necklace allowing it to be worn as a pendant. Despite its compact design, these grinders remain fully functional making them one of the easiest portable options in existence!

Dimensions - .625" (H) x 1.25" (D)

Fully functional 1.25" 2 piece grinder

Ball chain necklace included

Durable food grade aluminum construction

Knurled grips

Limited Lifetime Warranty
