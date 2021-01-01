Kannastör®
19mm Kannastör® Press
About this product
19mm Kannastör® Press - Kannastör® botanical presses feature an all metal construction allowing you to safely treat your botanical extracts with heat without fear of contamination or failure. Designed for the long run, Kannastör® presses are a favorite of smoking enthusiasts everywhere!
Dimensions - 1.375" (H) x 1" (D)
Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum
Aluminum dowels handle the pressure of endless use
Heat tolerant to 175° to cure pollen disc
Triple dowel system allows pressing of two discs at 1 time
Two sizes. Perfect for 1g or 2g pollen discs.
Limited Lifetime Warranty
Dimensions - 1.375" (H) x 1" (D)
Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum
Aluminum dowels handle the pressure of endless use
Heat tolerant to 175° to cure pollen disc
Triple dowel system allows pressing of two discs at 1 time
Two sizes. Perfect for 1g or 2g pollen discs.
Limited Lifetime Warranty
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!