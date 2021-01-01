About this product

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Jar Body w/Stainless Easy Change Screen™ in Matte Silver



The GR8TR® V2 Jar Body has it all including both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, a 60 Mesh Stainless steel Easy Change Screen™, top lid bonus storage and all the modularity that one could ever hope for.



BUILD IT YOUR WAY

The GR8TR is Modular by design, allowing the GR8TR® to be assembled and configured in many ways, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR. Convert your GR8TR® into a Storage sifter and get the most out of your Herbs. Grind and Go, brake the GR8TR® into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. No other Grinder offers this many versatile configurations.



• LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY

• PREMIUM FOOD GRADE QUALITY

• ENGINEERED FOR A PERFECT GRIND

• DIMENSIONS: HEIGHT: 3.8" DIAMETER: 2.2"

• GR8TR® STORAGE LID

• SPARE GRINDER PLATE STORAGE

• BONUS STORAGE

• ANTI FRICTION & RESIDUE RINGS

• MICRO TEETH

• DEEP DISH GRINDING CHAMBER

• EASY CHANGE GR8TR® PLATES

• GROUNDS STORAGE & SCREEN CHAMBER

• JAR BODY DESIGN

• EASY CHANGE SCREEN™

• POLISHED PUCK BASE

• WORLDWIDE PATENTS