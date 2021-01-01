Kannastör®
Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Solid Body w/Stainless Easy Change Screen™ in Rose Gold
About this product
Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Solid Body w/Stainless Easy Change Screen™ in Rose Gold
The GR8TR® V2 Solid Body has it all including both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, a 60 Mesh Stainless steel Easy Change Screen™, top lid bonus storage and all the modularity that one could ever hope for.
BUILD IT YOUR WAY
The GR8TR is Modular by design, allowing the GR8TR® to be assembled and configured in many ways, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR. Convert your GR8TR® into a Storage sifter and get the most out of your Herbs. Grind and Go, brake the GR8TR® into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. No other Grinder offers this many versitile configurations.
• LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY
• PREMIUM FOOD GRADE QUALITY
• ENGINEERED FOR A PERFECT GRIND
• DIMENSIONS: HEIGHT: 3.2" DIAMETER: 2.2"
• GR8TR® STORAGE LID
• SPARE GRINDER PLATE STORAGE
• BONUS STORAGE
• ANTI FRICTION & RESIDUE RINGS
• MICRO TEETH
• DEEP DISH GRINDING CHAMBER
• EASY CHANGE GR8TR® PLATES
• GROUNDS STORAGE & SCREEN CHAMBER
• SOLID BODY DESIGN
• EASY CHANGE SCREEN™
• POLISHED PUCK BASE
• WORLDWIDE PATENTS
