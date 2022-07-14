Innovation and performance collide in the 0.5ml Klip™ Disposable Vape. Crafted with a ceramic core surrounded by a food grade 18/10 stainless steel chimney, Klip™ is powered by Vapetelligence™ smart battery technology that delivers a fine-tuned flavor and output experience that ensures consistency through the last hit. Engineered for excellence, this disposable vape offers an easy top-fill design and leakproof construction finished with a snap-on mouthpiece. Committed to consumer safety, the Klip™ Disposable boasts virtually undetectable levels of heavy metals, including lead, cadmium, arsenic and mercury. Let us partner with you to explore our dynamic branding opportunities to make this disposable vape entirely your own. Klip™ is also available in 0.5ml as well as rechargeable and child-resistant disposable solutions.
Kanvas™ is a product innovator that specializes in cannabis technology solutions that deliver best-in-class experiences for legal cannabis and CBD consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, the company offers a proprietary assortment of premium storage and vaporization solutions that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.thekanvasco.com.
