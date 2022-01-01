About this product
Securely store and display your product with the 3oz. clear glass jar with curved black lid. This cannabis packaging solution provides airtight marijuana storage with child-safe push-and-twist functionality. Its sleek design showcases flower and edibles with an elevated style. Pre-washed for your safety, this cannabis container also offers customization capabilities.
Kanvas
Kanvas™ is a product innovator that specializes in cannabis technology solutions that deliver best-in-class experiences for legal cannabis and CBD consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, the company offers a proprietary assortment of premium storage and vaporization solutions that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.thekanvasco.com.