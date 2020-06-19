Karma Originals
Lemon Lava - 0.5g Dip Stick
Strain rating:
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
Lemon Lava effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!