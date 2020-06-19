Loading…
Karma Originals

Lemon Lava - 0.5g Dip Stick

Strain rating:
Hybrid

About this product

Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".

Lemon Lava effects

5 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
