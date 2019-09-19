Our gummies are an easy and delicious way to supplement the powerful compounds CBD can give your body. Each of these are THC free and derived from organically grown industrial hemp in Colorado. They are also allergy-free, & non-GMO.



**Watermelon CBD Gummies**

Our watermelon flavored CBD gummies are delicious and fulfilling. You will enjoy the natural-tasting and sweet flavors from our recipe which are refreshing and will help you maintain a lifestyle of wellness. It’s easy when relief tastes this good.



1 pack includes 10 gummies. Each gummy is 10 mg of CBD