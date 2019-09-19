1000mg – Our most popular CBD tincture. Find inner balance, calm, and focus so you can live in the present and have a better day.



**All-Natural & Organic Pure CBD Hemp Oil**

Our CBD hemp oil contains all-natural, all-organic ingredients grown with care at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It’s 100% organic and GMO, pesticide, herbicide, and chemical-free.



No fillers. No fluff. Our minimalist, high potency formulas contain only the purest ingredients sourced from organic farmers who are as committed to quality and sustainability as we are.



Our whole-plant approach means our pure CBD oil products contain additional cannabinoids and nutrients found naturally in the mature stalks and stems of the hemp plant for maximum benefit. We use organic MCT oil — a superfood made from coconut oil — as the carrier oil to stabilize and increase the effects of CBD oil bioavailability.



We test and re-test every batch of our hemp oil for purity, potency, quality, and safety — because for us, there’s no such thing as compromise.



Enjoy the health benefits all-natural, hemp-derived CBD can make to your quality of life.



**Benefits of CBD Hemp Oil**

With less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), our CBD hemp oil is not psychoactive. THC is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, and causes the side effects of getting “high” often associated with the marijuana plant. However, unlike THC, pure CBD oil is not psychoactive.



This quality makes the use of CBD hemp products an appealing option for those looking for relief without the psychoactive effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.