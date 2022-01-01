From the KAYA Wellness Line: The KAYA Myst tincture sprays are a convenient way to orally ingest our high-quality cannabis oil. KAYA Myst provides a discrete, quick and clean way to get an accurate dose.



• Sprays for faster absorption and onset

• Sugar, Dairy & Gluten Free

• Strain Specific Terpenes

• 225mg bottle/80 sprayed doses/bottle

• 7 delicious flavors



Dose: Start with 2-3 sprays. THC sprays contain approximately 2.8mg THC. 1:1 CBD:THC sprays contain approximately 1.6mg THC & 1.6mg CBD. Approximately 80 sprays per bottle. Dosage varies per individual.



Directions for use: Shake well. Spray directly under the tongue (sublingually) and hold for 20-30 seconds or spray into mouth or throat and swallow. Sublingual administration provides rapid absorption into the bloodstream and effects may be felt within 10 minutes. Wait at least 30 minutes before increasing dosage for optimal effect. Effects may last for up to 2-4 hours. Store in a cool dark place.