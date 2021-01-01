About this product

KAYA 1:1 THC/CBD distillate buckets are a versatile, pure, potent way for cannabis patients to medicate. The distillate is made with natural, mountain-grown cannabis and is the base ingredient for all of the KAYA pens. We offer distillate infused with natural terpenes for a flavored option.



• 1 gram of solvent-free cannabinoid distillate per bucket

• Infused with strain-specific natural terpenes

• Versatile, multi-use product

• Packaged for dab-ability



When to use: This high-potency option is ideal for patients seeking immediate relief from pain, nausea, muscle spasms, appetite loss, or exhaustion.



Directions for use: This fully activated oil can be ingested through multiple methods: dabbing, consuming with food, infusing in edibles, topically, or inhalation. It is one of the most versatile products on the market for those seeking a high dose of THC/CBD.