About this product

KAYA’s non-solvent products are handmade using only water or heat. Our Bubble Hash is hand washed and dry-cured. Like all KAYA products, our non-solvent products are made using only our own, mountain-grown flower.



･ Full gram

･ Varieties/Strains vary and may include: Bubble Hash (standard, 120 µ, pressed), Rosin, and Kief

- Check out our menu for availability!

･ Made without solvents

･ Potent, full-spectrum effects