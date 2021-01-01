KAYA Infusions
About this product
KAYA’s non-solvent products are handmade using only water or heat. Our Bubble Hash is hand washed and dry-cured. Like all KAYA products, our non-solvent products are made using only our own, mountain-grown flower.
･ Full gram
･ Varieties/Strains vary and may include: Bubble Hash (standard, 120 µ, pressed), Rosin, and Kief
- Check out our menu for availability!
･ Made without solvents
･ Potent, full-spectrum effects
