KAYA Sol•Stix are high cannabidiol (CBD) distillate cartridges. CBD, a compound found in the cannabis plant, is an effective medicine for treating a number of ailments without intense psychoactive effects. This distillate is made from our in-house, premium mountain-grown ACDC, Critical Mass, or Harlequin cannabis strains – never synthetic nor hemp-derived. The cannabis undergoes a distillation process for a pure and potent, solvent-free result. By using Jupiter's C-Cell Core technology, our Sol•Stix offers an effortless vaping experience completed with a sleek and efficient cartridge. KAYA cartridges ONLY contain our clear distillate and organic terpenes. We DO NOT USE Vitamin E Acetate, PEG, PG, lipid-based products, or any other cutting/thickening agents in our cartridges.



• High CBD Cartridges

• Always cannabis-derived, never synthetic

• No MCT, PEG, or VG

• Great for many forms of relief without intense psychoactive effects



When to use: Sol•Stix are ideal for patients seeking a variety of personalized, medicinal benefits.