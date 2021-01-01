About this product
Our Full Spectrum CBD Tinctures consist of Certified organic CBD distillate and MCT oil. Nothing else, that's it folks. Making this a Pure, Clean, Trusted product that has been lab tested by a 3rd party for full transparency. Taste and feel the difference with this high quality product. Available in both 600mg and 1200mg strengths.
About this brand
KC Hemp Co.
KC Hemp Co. was started in 2018 with the vision of bringing the purest and cleanest CBD products to our community. We strive to innovate and continue to develop game-changing CBD and delta 8 Tinctures, lotions, edibles and more. Coined "CBD's modern family" We have created products for everyone in the family from young to old. Our motto is "If we wouldn't give to to our kids we won't sell it to you" Our products are made with Organic ingredients and manufactured in a USDA certified organic facility ensuring the highest quality products. KC Hemp Co. has been nominated and awarded "Best CBD" in Kansas City numerous times and was voted best new business in Overland Park in 2018.
Taste the difference with high quality CBD and Delta8 from KC Hemp Co.
