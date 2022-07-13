K’dara CBD’s delicious, fruit-flavored clear bear gummies are the tastiest way to enjoy your dose of CBD. Each gummy is infused with 25 mg of our premium quality CBD. If you are looking for on-the-go CBD, Treat yourself to one of our K’dara CBD clear bear gummies.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.