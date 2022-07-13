K’dara CBD’s delicious, watermelon-flavored gummy delights are the tastiest way to enjoy your dose of CBD. Each watermelon delight is infused with 25 mg of our premium quality CBD isolate. If you are looking for on-the-go relief or some relaxation after a long day, treat yourself to one of our K’dara CBD watermelon delights. It doesn’t get much better than this.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.