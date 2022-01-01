About this product
Content: 10 mg CBD per Treat
Potency: 100 mg
K’dara CBD’s 100mg Chicken Ball Pet Chews are a great way to administer a precise dose of CBD to pets that are a bit more picky just have an amazing taste bud palate. Made from real chicken and rice, each Chicken Ball contains 10 mg of CBD per treat and is a great way to introduce high quality hemp CBD to your dog!
About this brand
K’DARA CBD
Here at K'dara CBD, we want to help you unlock the true power of CBD. That is was our products are custom formulated by our pharmacist, providing you with the highest quality CBD that you can trust.