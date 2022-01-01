Content: 10 mg CBD per Treat



Potency: 100 mg



K’dara CBD’s 100mg Chicken Ball Pet Chews are a great way to administer a precise dose of CBD to pets that are a bit more picky just have an amazing taste bud palate. Made from real chicken and rice, each Chicken Ball contains 10 mg of CBD per treat and is a great way to introduce high quality hemp CBD to your dog!