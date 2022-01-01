About this product
Keef Pods are filled with high potency distillate blended with full spectrum CO2 oil for the perfect cannabis oil balance! Available with both cannabis derived terpenes and popular botanical terpene profiles for all interests. Keef Pods are compatible with the PAX Era technology, and offer users one of the most personalized and unique vape experiences in the market. Every hit is perfectly smooth will not disappoint with flavor.
Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience.
Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.
Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!
