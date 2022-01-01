About this product
Winner of the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup for Best Edible!
This flavor is an all-time favorite that mixes very well with ice cream to create the ultimate root beer float. The 10mg Bubba Kush Root Beer has proven to be a fun and effective infused product for people new to the edibles experience, as well as a staple treat for experienced users. All Classic Sodas are caffeine free.
Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
This flavor is an all-time favorite that mixes very well with ice cream to create the ultimate root beer float. The 10mg Bubba Kush Root Beer has proven to be a fun and effective infused product for people new to the edibles experience, as well as a staple treat for experienced users. All Classic Sodas are caffeine free.
Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Keef Brands
Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience.
Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.
Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!
Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.
Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!