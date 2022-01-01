Winner of the 2015 High Times Cannabis Cup for Best Edible!



This flavor is an all-time favorite that mixes very well with ice cream to create the ultimate root beer float. The 10mg Bubba Kush Root Beer has proven to be a fun and effective infused product for people new to the edibles experience, as well as a staple treat for experienced users. All Classic Sodas are caffeine free.

Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.