About this product
Refreshing notes of orange citrus flavor and the perfect amount of carbonation – meet your new favorite orange soda. All Classic Sodas are caffeine free.
Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
About this brand
Keef Brands
Keef was born in 2010 as one of the original cannabis-infused beverage companies. It was founded with the intention to provide customers high quality products that create a more social cannabis experience.
Over the last 10 years Keef has introduced; Classic Soda, Mocktails, Energy Beverages, Sparkling H2O, Life H20, and a variety of Oil products.
Keef's mission is to offer both old and new generations of cannabis consumers an innovative new way to celebrate!
