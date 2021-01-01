Keef Brands
Keef Mocktail Xtreme - Pineapple 500mg
About this product
Keef Mocktail Pineapple XTREME contains 500mg of THC. The pineapple flavor will give you the feeling of being in a tropical paradise! This higher-dosed product was specifically designed for Medical patients with higher tolerances. Simply pour it over ice, mix it with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, or just take it like a shot! The choice is yours.
Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
