About this product

Keef Mocktail Pineapple XTREME contains 500mg of THC. The pineapple flavor will give you the feeling of being in a tropical paradise! This higher-dosed product was specifically designed for Medical patients with higher tolerances. Simply pour it over ice, mix it with your favorite non-alcoholic beverage, or just take it like a shot! The choice is yours.

Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.