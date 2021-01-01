Keef Brands
Keef Sparkling H2O - Raspberry 100mg
About this product
Keef Sparkling H2O provides a naturally flavored, zero-calorie, zero sugar infused beverage experience. Keef Sparkling H2O is designed to be the go-to social option for people looking for a low-calorie, sugar-free alternative to alcoholic beverages and sugary cannabis-infused edibles.
Infused with rotating Hybrid strains.
