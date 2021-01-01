About this product

The Keefer Scraper is a luxury kief scraper made from premium stainless steel metal. Equipped with a scraper and a keef shovel, allowing multiple of ways it can be utilized. With cannabis grinders, rolling trays, pipes, jars, weed bowls, etc. This product was designed with all marijuana enthusiasts in mind, making collecting, loading, and packing more efficient. Making it your go-to tool for your smoking accessories and necessities.