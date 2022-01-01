CBD Muscle Gel 1000mg - Relief & Recovery Roll-On | KENJI
CBD Muscle Gel 1000mg – Relief & Recovery Roll-On | KENJI
- 2 FL OZ (60ml)
- Calming CBD Muscle Gel for Relief & Recovery
- Infused with Full Spectrum CBD: Experience the Entourage Effect
- Guaranteed CBD concentration
- Contains less than 0.3% THC
All Natural | Lab Tested | Made in USA | No Animal Testing
CONVENIENT, COMPACT & MOST IMPORTANTLY POWERFUL CBD MUSCLE GEL
Did you had a tough workout or been all day on your feet and seek relief? Whether you an athlete, enjoy an active lifestyle or just looking for a natural way to support your muscle recovery, KENJI's CBD MUSCLE GEL is designed for you.
Take it with you anywhere you go and use it before or after intense physical activity. Simply apply it to the affected area and give your joints and muscles the break they deserve.
100% NATURAL support from mother nature.
INGREDIENTS:
Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Cajeput Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate
HOW TO USE:
Designed to provide a quick, no-mess and convenient application to fit your lifestyle needs. KENJI's CBD muscle gel is a potent topical you want to have always by your side. Apply to affected area liberally to get targeted relief. For best results, use regularly.
We recommend to wait for two to three hours to allow your body feel the effects. Increase the application amount as needed, after the time has passed. Store product in a dry place away from direct sunlight.
STORAGE:
Store your CBD Muscle Gel in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.
WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:
The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.
KENJI CBD | FREE SHIPPING | Organic - Vegan Friendly CBD
KENJI is a Lifestyle! It's about you. Your story, your journey.
Take ownership with us and balance your energy with premium grade CBD products.
NATURE IN MIND
Our roots start with fresh ingredients. We have taken the time to carefully select suppliers that adhere to our strict standards including health-conscious, sustainable practices as well as eco-responsible methods. With KENJI you can be sure that you receive products that had nature in mind. Our CBD grows on certified organic hemp farms in Colorado, where the plants get diligently cared for.
But that's not all. KENJI also partnered with OneTreePlanted to support the enviroment and drive the change. With every sale, we plant one tree on behalf of our community!
Enjoy CLEAN, FRESH, ORGANIC CBD with us!
