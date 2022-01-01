KENJI 1500MG Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture



- 1 OZ (30ml) / Natural Flavor

- USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil

- Full Spectrum Extract: Experience the Entourage Effect

- Guaranteed CBD concentration

- Contains less than 0.3% THC (non-psychoactive)



Lab Tested | Vegan Friendly | Gluten Free | Made in USA | All Natural



EXPERIENCE CBD IN THE MOST EFFECTIVE FORM

Made with organically grown hemp from Colorado, our premium blend USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil tincture contains high concentrations of cannabinoids and terpenes to create a more efficient "entourage effect" and multiply the potential benefits with our All-Natural formula.



INGREDIENTS:

Organic Full Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Hemp Extract, Organic MCT Oil



HOW TO USE:

Shake well before use. Take 1 serving (∼ 1ml) orally, place under tongue and hold for 1 minute before swallowing. Consistency is the key. For best results, take your hemp CBD Oil daily and stick to your routine.



STORAGE:

Store your CBD oil tincture in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.



SERVING SIZES:

Our USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is available in three strengths: 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg



Amount Per Serving:

500mg strength: 1ml ∼ 16.67mg

1000mg strength: 1ml ∼ 33.33mg

1500mg strength: 1ml ∼ 50mg



WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:

The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.