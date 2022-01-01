Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture 1500mg | KENJI
About this product
KENJI 1500MG Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture
- 1 OZ (30ml) / Natural Flavor
- USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil
- Full Spectrum Extract: Experience the Entourage Effect
- Guaranteed CBD concentration
- Contains less than 0.3% THC (non-psychoactive)
Lab Tested | Vegan Friendly | Gluten Free | Made in USA | All Natural
EXPERIENCE CBD IN THE MOST EFFECTIVE FORM
Made with organically grown hemp from Colorado, our premium blend USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil tincture contains high concentrations of cannabinoids and terpenes to create a more efficient "entourage effect" and multiply the potential benefits with our All-Natural formula.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic Full Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Hemp Extract, Organic MCT Oil
HOW TO USE:
Shake well before use. Take 1 serving (∼ 1ml) orally, place under tongue and hold for 1 minute before swallowing. Consistency is the key. For best results, take your hemp CBD Oil daily and stick to your routine.
STORAGE:
Store your CBD oil tincture in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.
SERVING SIZES:
Our USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is available in three strengths: 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg
Amount Per Serving:
500mg strength: 1ml ∼ 16.67mg
1000mg strength: 1ml ∼ 33.33mg
1500mg strength: 1ml ∼ 50mg
WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:
The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.
- 1 OZ (30ml) / Natural Flavor
- USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil
- Full Spectrum Extract: Experience the Entourage Effect
- Guaranteed CBD concentration
- Contains less than 0.3% THC (non-psychoactive)
Lab Tested | Vegan Friendly | Gluten Free | Made in USA | All Natural
EXPERIENCE CBD IN THE MOST EFFECTIVE FORM
Made with organically grown hemp from Colorado, our premium blend USDA Certified Organic CBD Oil tincture contains high concentrations of cannabinoids and terpenes to create a more efficient "entourage effect" and multiply the potential benefits with our All-Natural formula.
INGREDIENTS:
Organic Full Spectrum CBD (Cannabidiol) Hemp Extract, Organic MCT Oil
HOW TO USE:
Shake well before use. Take 1 serving (∼ 1ml) orally, place under tongue and hold for 1 minute before swallowing. Consistency is the key. For best results, take your hemp CBD Oil daily and stick to your routine.
STORAGE:
Store your CBD oil tincture in its original packaging in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Do not freeze. Keep out of reach of children.
SERVING SIZES:
Our USDA Certified Organic Full Spectrum CBD Oil is available in three strengths: 500mg, 1000mg and 1500mg
Amount Per Serving:
500mg strength: 1ml ∼ 16.67mg
1000mg strength: 1ml ∼ 33.33mg
1500mg strength: 1ml ∼ 50mg
WHY WE USE FULL SPECTRUM HEMP EXTRACT:
The benefit of the full spectrum hemp extract is the so called “entourage effect”. Full spectrum CBD oil is created through full plant extraction. That means all hemp derived cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, vitamins and other natural occurring compounds are included in the hemp oil extract. All these compounds work together to boost the potential benefits.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
KENJI CBD | FREE SHIPPING | Organic - Vegan Friendly CBD
KENJI is a Lifestyle! It's about you. Your story, your journey.
Take ownership with us and balance your energy with premium grade CBD products.
NATURE IN MIND
Our roots start with fresh ingredients. We have taken the time to carefully select suppliers that adhere to our strict standards including health-conscious, sustainable practices as well as eco-responsible methods. With KENJI you can be sure that you receive products that had nature in mind. Our CBD grows on certified organic hemp farms in Colorado, where the plants get diligently cared for.
But that's not all. KENJI also partnered with OneTreePlanted to support the enviroment and drive the change. With every sale, we plant one tree on behalf of our community!
Enjoy CLEAN, FRESH, ORGANIC CBD with us!
Take ownership with us and balance your energy with premium grade CBD products.
NATURE IN MIND
Our roots start with fresh ingredients. We have taken the time to carefully select suppliers that adhere to our strict standards including health-conscious, sustainable practices as well as eco-responsible methods. With KENJI you can be sure that you receive products that had nature in mind. Our CBD grows on certified organic hemp farms in Colorado, where the plants get diligently cared for.
But that's not all. KENJI also partnered with OneTreePlanted to support the enviroment and drive the change. With every sale, we plant one tree on behalf of our community!
Enjoy CLEAN, FRESH, ORGANIC CBD with us!