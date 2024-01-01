Our CBD Isolate oil tinctures are manufactured from organic grown Hemp plants using the most advanced CO2 extraction methods. Our Hemp CBD Isolate extract allows consumers to experience the best version of CBD to help them manage their overall daily stress levels and restore levels of calmness. Dosage Suggestions:
Consumed as a daily dietary supplement, either once or twice a day. The dosage range is variable as per drop size, ranging from 0.98mg to 1.02mg.
Place 1/2 a drop of oil under tongue and wait for about 60-90 seconds before swallowing. We advise all consumers to do their own research before experimenting. Consumers should start low, and gradually increase the dose with time and the status of their health.
Our goal at Ketum is to provide superior kratom and affordable prices so people have an opportunity to experience the therapeutically beneficial properties kratom possesses. We pride ourselves in ethically sourcing high-quality young and juicy organic kratom leaves from deep jungles to high altitude mountains of southeast Asia. Straight from the jungle, we utilize the safest technology to manufacture and ship our products straight from beautiful Los Angeles, California.