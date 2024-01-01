What is CBD Isolate?



Our CBD Isolate oil tinctures are manufactured from organic grown Hemp plants using the most advanced CO2 extraction methods. Our Hemp CBD Isolate extract allows consumers to experience the best version of CBD to help them manage their overall daily stress levels and restore levels of calmness.

Dosage Suggestions:



Consumed as a daily dietary supplement, either once or twice a day. The dosage range is variable as per drop size, ranging from 0.98mg to 1.02mg.



Place 1/2 a drop of oil under tongue and wait for about 60-90 seconds before swallowing. We advise all consumers to do their own research before experimenting. Consumers should start low, and gradually increase the dose with time and the status of their health.

