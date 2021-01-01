Kevy Bar
Kevy Bar Coconutty 50mg
Product rating:
About this product
The Kevy Bar Coconutty is infused with our special blend of organic hybrid cannabis extract.
The Kevy Bar Coconutty is a bar filled with the finest coconut milk, shredded coconut and natures best honey. The Coconutty is then topped with almonds and covered with a beautifully smooth coating of rich milk chocolate. The first bite will have you craving more!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!