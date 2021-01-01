Kevy Bar
Kevy Bar Original 50mg
Product rating:
About this product
The Kevy Bar Original is infused with our special blend of organic hybrid cannabis extract.
The Kevy Bar Original is a classic bar filled with creamy nougat and peanuts topped with dreamy caramel incased in a smooth layer of rich milk chocolate. The first bite will have you craving more!
The Kevy Bar Original is a classic bar filled with creamy nougat and peanuts topped with dreamy caramel incased in a smooth layer of rich milk chocolate. The first bite will have you craving more!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!