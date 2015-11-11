About this strain
Alien Dawg, also known as "Alien Dog," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Descending from Northern California and Afghanistan genetics, Alien Dawg is a cross between Chemdawg and Alien Technology. With a sour and pungent odor, Alien Dawg has a light, bitter taste and presents brilliant mind and body effects. Alien Dawg is 40% indica and 60% sativa.
Alien Dawg effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, pesticide and heavy metal free cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer amazing baked edibles from Pot Tarts to Marsh-Mellow Squares and Magic Bars!