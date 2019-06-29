About this product
Let your mind float blissfully away from the day’s stresses with this indica hybrid.
About this strain
California’s Skunk House Genetics crossed Purple Punch with Larry OG F8 for Spiked Punch. With an inhale that takes on an OG flavor profile, this strain has a sweet, smooth, grape exhale. Buds are dark purple with dense trichomes and the high is a full-bodied, uplifting experience.
Spiked Punch effects
16 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
About this brand
Khush Kush
Indoor Farm in Bellingham, WA. Top Shelf, pesticide and heavy metal free cannabis products with emphasis on flavor profile and consistency. Family owned, hand trimmed and sustainably grown. We also offer amazing baked edibles from Pot Tarts to Marsh-Mellow Squares and Magic Bars!