About this product

HashWizards represents the pinnacle of hash rosin purity, flavor, potency and effect. Four characteristics distinguish HashWizards products:



1. 100% organic flower, sun grown in living soil, pesticide and chemical free



2. Solventless processing - no solvents, no chemicals, no additives



3. “Hand Washed” and “Full Melt’ trichomes sized between 73-90 microns



4. Luxury packaging



Currently, we plan to introduce two new HashWizards “flavors” including our first “Jar Tech” Live Sugar product and a new Fresh Press Live Rosin. Both products use our popular high THC, terpene rich Tropaya strain (grown from Oni Seed stock.)



HashWizards products are exclusively available to new and current Kiamichi Skies dispensaries.