Kiamichi Skies offers over a dozen exclusive 100% Organic, Grown in Sunshine strains in 1 gram Premium Pre Rolls. All pre rolls are made from hand trimmed sugar leaf. All plants are grown outside in nature, in sunshine, using our own living soil and natural spring water. No chemical fertilizers or pesticides are ever used. There are a variety of Indica, Sativa and Hybrid strains that test in the range of 16%-19%. Current Available Strains: Bruce Banner, Great White Shark & KS Blend.... More coming soon!