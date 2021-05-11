About this product
Kiamichi Skies THCA Isolate is made from our own handmade Live Rosin through a secondary process which uses only temperature and pressure to separate any liquids (terpenes, volatile oils, etc) from the Live Rosin. The THCA is what is left behind and the liquids (also known as Terp Sauce) are saved to use in our Dab Pen’s, Diamonds and Sauce.
About this brand
Kiamichi Skies
Located near the Kiamichi River at the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, we grow surrounded by plentiful spring water, radiant sunshine and fertile soil. Our medical cannabis is grown with every intention to cooperate with Nature.
We cultivate and process premium organic strains of cannabis selected for their medicinal properties, genetic purity, superior yield and high THC/CBD content. All products are organically grown from our exclusive seed stock. Carefully bred, Seed-Born plants excel beyond expectations.
Just like in nature, Kiamichi Skies grows in live soil that is hand-mixed onsite. Not in water. Not in air. Not in rockwool. Not in a factory. We use only organic fertilizers, free of pesticide and hormones to give us the best plants and you the best final product.
Our high standards and diligent attention to detail in our organic cultivation process produce a superior product with a difference you can taste and feel.
