FOCUS is designed to be an on-the-go, convenient healthy, and delicious non-psychoactive snack. Kanuka is honey is one of the most potent medicinal honeys in the world. We source our honey from New Zealand from a family friend’s farm in rural Northern New Zealand, ensuring an organic status free of harmful pesticides and heavy metals. In addition to offering antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, the FOCUS HoneyShot is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up to get you through the day.

Organic ingredients: Kanuka honey, Sun-grown Cannabis Extract

Suggested Uses:

- Low-dose for people who don't want to get high

- Calming for an active mind w/CBD components

- Helps you finish the task

- Mid-afternoon coffee replacement