BUZZ is designed to be an on-the-go, convenient healthy, and delicious snack. Manuka is honey is one of the most potent medicinal honeys in the world. We source our honey from New Zealand from a family friend’s farm in rural Northern New Zealand, ensuring an organic status free of harmful pesticides and heavy metals. In addition to offering antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, the BUZZ HoneyShot provides an uplifting high that works well for a night in or a night out.

Organic ingredients: Manuka honey, Sun-grown Cannabis Extract

Suggested Uses:

- Great for pre-workout stimulus and post-workout recovery (biking tours and gym visits!)

- Easy to travel with

- Great for outdoor adventures, creativity, mood-boosting alone time

- Add to your Kikoko tea for a potency boost