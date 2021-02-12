About this product
With 5mg of THC and a daily dose of Vitamin D, you get more sunshine in your life than on cloudy days. The 5mg of THC is a lovely, uplifting, mild high and the watermelon and mint flavor tastes like summer all year long. Little Helpers BUZZ have a mild to moderate high for most people.
Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.
