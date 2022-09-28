About this product
Positivi-Tea is our strongest THC blend with a 2:1 ratio THC and CBD. This formula can provide relief from feelings of anxiety and stress and bring on more joy and laughter. The dominant peppermint taste beautifully masks the cannabis taste.
Organic ingredients: peppermint, green tea, spearmint, licorice root, lemon myrtle, lemongrass, safflower petals, and Kikogold cannabis active.
Note: This product contains naturally-occurring caffeine from the green tea leaves.
Psychoactivity: This tea will give most users a very pleasant high.
Suggested Uses:
- Daytime use for higher tolerances
- Caffeinated and uplifting
- Great for outdoor adventures, creativity, mood-boosting alone time
- 5mg of CBD helps alleviate paranoia caused by THC
- Contains a high amount of limonene: proven for weight loss, respiratory system, cancer prevention, and anti-inflammatory.
About this brand
Kikoko
Kikoko is a women-owned, women-run company inspired by a friend who battled cancer. Our founders noticed a lack of properly dosed edibles with high-quality ingredients, and they set out with a mission to create alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Our organic, clinically dosed, cannabis-infused products are for people who value wellness and high-quality ingredients. Kikoko makes herbal teas, tinctures, mints, and HoneyShots. Based on clinical research, each product line is designed to solve a problem, pairing thoughtful cannabinoid ratios, synergistic herbs, vitamins, and adaptogenic ingredients for sleep, anxiety, mood, sex, and pain. We are committed to sustainability and making an impact, and we donate a portion of our annual revenue to initiatives that promote cannabis research and reform, such as the Last Prisoner Project.
State License(s)
C12-0000089-LIC