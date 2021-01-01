About this product

Sympa-Tea is designed to treat multiple types of pain by inducing muscle relaxation, reducing inflammation, and decreasing the sensation of pain. It’s a mentally relaxing tea that takes the edge off stress and anxiety. Paired with anti-inflammatory powerhouses turmeric, ginger, and licorice root, this tea is immensely healing and is great for daily preventative care. Our belief is that CBD is a powerful contributor to well-being and preventative medicine. CBD itself is a completely non-psychoactive compound, and has been found to be a neuroprotective, anti-nausea, anti-inflammatory, kills some cancer cells, and works as an antidepressant.



Organic ingredients: ginger, turmeric, orange peel, black pepper, star anise, cinnamon, licorice root, and KikoGold cannabis active.



20mg CBD / 3mg THC per individual sachet

Each pouch contains 1 sachet



Suggested Uses:

- A true healing tea, but not just for pain. The tea is a perfect low-dose entrance to cannabis for anyone

- Contains powerhouse anti-inflammatories: turmeric, ginger, black pepper

- Great for: menstrual cramps, back pain, post-workout recovery, muscle spasms, post-chemo nausea, and overall mood lift.

- The 20mg of CBD is anti-anxiety, anti-nausea