About this product
Organic ingredients: peppermint, chamomile, valerian root, lemon myrtle, licorice root, rosemary, lemongrass, lavender, cornflower petals, and KikoGold cannabis active.
Psychoactivity: Low for most people and induces drowsiness.
Suggested Uses:
- The unique cannabinoid ratio helps users fall and stay asleep
- Synergistic herbs relieve anxiety and have sedative effects
- For less nighttime fluid, steep in half the water (potency the same)
- Best drunk 60 minutes before lights out
- May help migraines