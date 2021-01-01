About this product
A mouth watering cross of GSC and Face Off OG, Do-Si-Dos will get your brain dancing while your body relaxes. All Flowerful single strain slips are made from live-resin diamonds and put into our discreet sublingual delivery system so you can enjoy all the benefits of this strain anywhere, anytime without anyone knowing.
Kin Slips
Kin Slips sublingual strips dissolve under your tongue and start working in about 10 minutes. Each blend of cannabinoids, terpenes, and all-natural ingredients delivers a predictable experience designed to enhance your daily life.
Kin Slips are always vegan, all natural, gluten free, diabetic friendly, and less than 1 calorie per strip.
