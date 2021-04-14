About this product

Park Life™ is formulated with pain-relieving cannabinoids and terpenes. This 10:1 CBD:THC blend is a great addition to your wellness routine without the high. Hints of mango, mint, and turmeric.



Suggested Use

When cannabis is absorbed sublingually, or under the tongue, it simply works better. Traditional edibles, like brownies, gummies, and cookies, are often distorted by stomach acids and then broken down by the liver.



Sublingual cannabis products, on the other hand, are pulled straight into the bloodstream through the membranes in the mouth. Peel and discard the paper backing, place Slip under tongue and let dissolve. The onset only takes 10 minutes and the effects feel more like smoking than ingesting a traditional edible.



Available Dosages

☆Single | 10mg CBD + 1mg THC per Slip | 1 Slip per pack

★Standard | 10mg CBD + 1mg THC per Slip | 10 Slips per pack



Ingredients

Pullulan, Cannabis Oil, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Sunflower Lecithin, Quillaja Extract, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Natural Colors (Spirulina, Turmeric, Spinach), Natural Terpenes, Monk Fruit Extract, Water