About this product
Ready for a discreet, convenient way to enjoy cannabis, but want something a bit more exciting and flavorful – not to mention easy to use?
That’s where K.I.N.D. Sweet Kart Disposable vape pens come in! Each premium, pure and potent Sweet Kart pen comes in one of three delicious flavors – Rocket Pop, Blueberry Pie, Strawberry Jam – but is also incredibly potent, regularly clocking in at over 90%+ premium THC oil.
Plus, in this format – hassle-free, subtle, easy-to-use disposable THC pens – Sweet Karts are more suitable than ever for beginners. Or for those highly experienced users who also have a sweet tooth! Variations
That’s where K.I.N.D. Sweet Kart Disposable vape pens come in! Each premium, pure and potent Sweet Kart pen comes in one of three delicious flavors – Rocket Pop, Blueberry Pie, Strawberry Jam – but is also incredibly potent, regularly clocking in at over 90%+ premium THC oil.
Plus, in this format – hassle-free, subtle, easy-to-use disposable THC pens – Sweet Karts are more suitable than ever for beginners. Or for those highly experienced users who also have a sweet tooth! Variations
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
K.I.N.D. Concentrates
Driven by our mission to always put the needs and preferences of our customers first, through constant innovation, manufacturing, distribution and marketing excellence, we strive to provide our customers with top-quality cannabis products, which fit every lifestyle.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.
We are committed to 100% customer satisfaction, nothing less. The finest ingredients, potency, consistency, and wide accessibility are the brand attributes the K.I.N.D. customer has come to expect from us.
Presently, our products can be found in dispensaries across Arizona and Oklahoma. We are expanding rapidly and will be bringing our products to many more states soon. For expansion updates, please check our website and social media channels on a regular basis.